Authorities say a Federal Way father has been arrested in the shooting of his son.
Police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said investigators responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday morning and arrested the 47-year-old father at the home where the two lived together. The 27-year-old son was transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Schrock said.
Schrock said the department was still conducting a complete investigation Sunday afternoon.
Most Read Local Stories
- Prosecutors won’t charge motorcyclist who fatally shot a man in road-rage incident near Tacoma
- UW cherry trees expected to reach peak bloom this weekend. Go check them out — or watch this live stream. WATCH
- Man dies after fiery crash with Uber vehicle in North Seattle
- Wallingford in shock over killing of ‘pillar of the community’
- How to survive the Cascadia Earthquake? Tips from seismologist Lucy Jones, 'the Beyoncé of earthquakes'
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.