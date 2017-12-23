he Spokesman-Review reports that Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Durkin was booked into the Spokane County Jail at 1 a.m. Friday.
SPOKANE — A federal prosecutor was arrested in Spokane and charged with DUI.
The Spokesman-Review reports that Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Durkin was booked into the Spokane County Jail at 1 a.m. Friday.
Calls placed Friday afternoon to the U.S. Attorney’s Office were not immediately returned.
Durkin was part of the team that successfully prosecuted former Spokane Police Officer Karl Thompson Jr. He was convicted in 2011 of using excessive force and lying to investigators stemming from the 2006 beating and death of mentally disabled Otto Zehm, who had wrongly been implicated in a theft.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Curtis Cook made the arrest.
Durkin appeared at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Spokane County District Court.
