The federal judge presiding over Seattle Police Department reforms scolded city officials Friday for the time it took to provide a member of the court’s monitoring team full access to an internal computer program used to track the department’s progress.

But U.S. District Judge James Robart, who is overseeing a 2012 consent degree requiring the department to address excessive force and biased policing, took no formal action against the city during a brief court hearing, which he abruptly called earlier in the week to “discuss lack of compliance with the court’s directions.”

Before the hearing, city attorneys moved quickly to submit court papers outlining what they portrayed as diligent efforts since May to obtain the fingerprints from the monitoring-team member, Julio Thompson, a civil-rights assistant attorney general in Vermont. Fingerprints were needed to complete a federally required background check before Thompson could gain access to a system containing sensitive criminal-justice information.

After Thompson’s fingerprints arrived Monday, the background check was completed and Thompson was provided access, including a laptop computer allowing him to enter the system remotely, the court papers said.

Robart noted that the fingerprint process took from late May to late July to complete, what he said should have been a “relatively simple task.”

Speaking for the city, City Attorney Pete Holmes said he wished “there had been better communications.”

Robart, complaining of “two ships passing in the night,” said the lost time was important.

In January, Robart found the Police Department to be in full compliance with the consent decree, which triggered a two-year period in which the department must show the reforms are locked in place.

“The clock is truly ticking on this,” Robart said.