A federal Customs and Border Protection K-9 officer has been arrested and charged with three counts of child molestation in the first degree, according to documents filed in King County Superior Court.

Christian John Hauserman, 49, was arrested last Thursday and booked into the Kent Regional Justice Center following an investigation by Federal Way police, according to jail records and court documents. Hauserman is being held on $350,000 bail at the request of King County prosecutors, who cited his law-enforcement background, access to firearms and the extent of the abuse to justify a high-bail request.

The charges allege Hauserman began molesting the daughter of an acquaintance beginning when the child was 6 years old. The abuse went on for several years, during which Hauserman would ask the child to expose herself to him and sometimes ask her to touch his genitals, according to the charges.

The charges allege that Hauserman gave a detailed statement to detectives, after which he said he had “disgraced his badge” and family.

Jason Givens, a CPB spokesman, said Hauserman was a K-9 handler assigned to the Area Port of Seattle. He was placed on unpaid administrative leave and has since resigned.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection stresses professionalism, honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission and does not tolerate actions by any employee, on or off duty, that would tarnish the reputation of our agency,” Givens said. “An overwhelming majority of CBP employees and officers are law-abiding federal employees who perform their duties with honor and distinction.”

CBP is an agency within the Department of Homeland Security responsible for securing the country’s borders from terrorist attack while facilitating travel and trade.