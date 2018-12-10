“We do not and will not ever tolerate acts of hate in Snohomish County. The violent behavior directed at members of our community over the weekend simply because of their race is disgusting," Snohomish County Sheriff Ty Trenary said.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI have opened a joint hate-crimes investigation into the arrests of eight “self-professed” neo-Nazi skinheads accused of assaulting an African-American man at a Lynnwood tavern Saturday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the names of the eight men and one woman, who are expected to appear in court later Monday. They are being held on suspicion of malicious harassment — the state’s hate-crime law — and fourth-degree assault. The men included a 32-year-old from Woodstock, Ill., a 23-year-old from Corvallis, Ore., a 34 year-old from Pittsburgh, Penn., a 38- and a 34-year-old from Eugene, Ore.; a 37-year-old from Tacoma; a 25-year-old woman from Raleigh, N.C., and a 28-year-old from Bothell.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the nine were in town to celebrate “Martyr’s Day,” an annual gathering of neo-Nazis on Whidbey Island to commemorate the death of Robert J. Mathews, founder of the terrorist group The Order, which robbed banks and committed murders hoping to incite a race war. Mathews died in a shootout with the FBI on the island on Dec. 8, 1984, 34 years to the day before Saturday’s melee at the Rec Room Bar & Grill.

The FBI would not comment. The agency is generally responsible for investigating federal civil-rights violations and enforcing hate-crime laws.

“We do not and will not ever tolerate acts of hate in Snohomish County. The violent behavior directed at members of our community over the weekend simply because of their race is disgusting. The Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the FBI in hopes of getting the strongest sentencing possible for these hate crimes,” Snohomish County Sheriff Ty Trenary said in a statement Monday.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) stated that among those arrested was Travis David Condor, 34, a former Army specialist who had served in Iraq. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault in the beating with a baseball bat of a homeless man in Cincinnati. He’s also reported head of American Defense Records, which advertises itself as a “patriotic record label.” Titles of records it carries include “Liberals Can Die,” “American Skinheads … Armed With The Truth!” and “Strength Thru Hate.”

The SPLC said Condor was seen with other supremacists at the August 2017 white nationalists rally in Charlottesville, Va., that resulted in the conviction last week of a man for driving his car into a crowd of protesters.

According to witnesses and statements from the victim in the Lynnwood attack, the African-American DJ was playing tunes ranging from rhythm and blues to Top 40 when someone in the group told him to play “hard stuff,” meaning heavy metal. When he didn’t immediately comply, he said he was attacked and beaten.

“What, they couldn’t wait a minute and a half, two minutes? That’s all they had to wait to get to their music?” the DJ told The Seattle Times. “For that they beat my ass, and called me a (N-word)?”