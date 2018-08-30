Investigators from the Redmond Police Department and the FBI's Seattle office say David Delay preyed on lonely women who were sometimes desperate and vulnerable.

The FBI is doing a call-out for women to come forward if they believe they may have been coerced into sex trafficking by David D. Delay, who is serving a 33-year prison term for posing as a video director and luring young victim’s into prostitution.

Delay was sentenced in April after he was convicted of 17 federal offenses, including conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking, connected to 15 known victims a jury decision he manipulated into prostitution.

“Investigators believe there could be more, both victims of his prostitution scheme, as well as possible victims of child pornography,” an FBI release says.

The agency hopes to provide resources like counseling and therapy to anyone who comes forward.

Delay posed as a successful HBO director online, promising them fame and money, but after grooming them he would present them with realistic contracts to sign to make them believe they were legally bound to secrecy, according to one of his victims.

Investigators from the Redmond Police Department and the FBI’s Seattle office say Delay preyed on lonely women who were desperate and vulnerable.

The FBI is asking anyone who thinks they were victims or know someone who might have been to email ReportDDMC@fbi.gov.