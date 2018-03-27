FBI agents and Snohomish County sheriff's deputies took Trahn Cong Phan into custody at his Everett home on Monday night.

A 43-year-old Everett man has been arrested in connection with suspicious packages containing “potential destructive devices” that were mailed to multiple U.S. military installations and CIA headquarters in the Washington, D.C., area, the FBI announced early Tuesday.

FBI agents and Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies took Thanh Cong Phan into custody at his Everett home Monday night, the FBI said in a news release. He’s expected to make a first appearance in federal court in Seattle at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the FBI, suspicious packages were sent through the U.S. mail to Fort Belvoir, Va.; Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling, Washington, D.C.; Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C.; Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Dahlgren, Va.; and the CIA in Langley, Va. The packages were collected and will be analyzed at the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Va., the FBI said.

“The FBI investigation determined that the packages contained potential destructive devices and appeared to be sent by the same individual from the Seattle, Washington, area,” the FBI’s statement said. “… It is possible that further packages were mailed to additional mail processing facilities in the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan area.”

The man’s motive was not immediately clear, but a official said there was no immediate connection to terrorism. Court records show Phan was arrested and charged in 2011 with unlawful firearms possession following a mental health call to his South Everett home.

“The defendant made some bizarre statements to (deputies), which gave the deputies concern about the defendant’s mental health a safety,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Snohomish County Superior Court.

Deputies took Phan into protective custody under an involuntary mental health commitment. At the time, deputies confiscated at loaded .357-caliber handgun from Phan’s backpack, the affidavit states.

“Deputies later learned that the defendant was convicted of Second Degree Assault in 1990 and is prohibited by law from possession (of) firearms,” the affidavit states. Records indicate the case against Phan was later dismissed after he successfully completed a diversion program known as “Therapeutic Alternatives to Prosecution.”

On Tuesday, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters that all of the packages sent to Defense Department facilities are under the control of the federal authorities.

“Basically there’s a set procedure, they went through the procedure,” said Mattis. “We’ve had nobody injured and all those packages and all the evidence is accessible and in the hands of the FBI right now.”

Seattle Times news researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this report, which also contains information from The Associated Press.