The father of two men charged with first-degree murder was himself charged Monday with first-degree murder, accused of participating with his sons in a robbery in May that ended with the shooting death of a 47-year-old man in Seattle’s Licton Springs neighborhood, according to King County prosecutors.

Brothers Adrien Diaz, 31, and William “Willy” Diaz, 27, were charged July 1 with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Steven Sande, who was shot inside his recreational vehicle parked in the 9600 block of Midvale Avenue North and died after stumbling outside, court records show. They each remain jailed in lieu of $2 million bail.

Their father, William Diaz Sr., was arrested last week, and he, too, is being held in lieu of $2 million bail, jail records show. Diaz Sr., 56, is accused of driving his sons and their accomplices to and from the shooting scene. According to charging papers, Diaz Sr., his sons and two other men also were captured by video-surveillance cameras milling around Sande’s RV before forcing their way in around 5 a.m. on May 29.

A fourth man was arrested Saturday on Aurora Avenue North and a judge on Monday found probable cause to hold him on investigation of homicide in connection with Sande’s killing, according to a prosecutor’s spokesman. The 29-year-old is also being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

According to the charges:

Sande was selling heroin and methamphetamine out of his RV and was known to regularly have a small amount of drugs and cash on hand. Sande and another man were inside the RV and were attacked when a group of men forced their way inside. Sande attempted to fight back. Two shots were fired, and the intruders fled, the charges say.

The man who witnessed Sande get shot tried to help him but then left in Sande’s car and called 911, fearing he also would be shot if he stayed at the scene.

A couple weeks later, someone who knows the brothers contacted police and told detectives Adrien Diaz had confessed to being involved in the robbery and identified his brother as the gunman, charging papers say. That person also gave police the license-plate number of the green van that was seen on video footage arriving and leaving the shooting scene.

The vehicle is registered to Diaz Sr. and is regularly driven by Adrien Diaz, according to charging papers.

Police say Diaz Sr. contacted a detective on June 27 and said he’d driven his sons and their accomplices in his van, adding his sons were planning to get drugs and money, according to the charges. In a later phone call with the detective, he reiterated that the robbery was to steal drugs and money, the charges say.