According to the suit, police body-camera video showed Iosia Faletago wasn't holding a gun when he was shot. The incident is being investigated by Washington State Patrol.

The father of a 36-year-old man fatally shot by a Seattle police officer on New Year’s Eve has filed a federal lawsuit, alleging “what appears to be the unnecessary execution” of his son.

The suit, brought by Mane Faletago over the death of Iosia Faletago, asks for unspecified monetary damages for loss of companionship. It was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court, naming the city of Seattle and the officer who fired the shot, Jared Keller.

The shooting occurred about 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, after police stopped Iosia Faletago in a car he was driving on Aurora Avenue North. He ran from officers and was shot after a chase and struggle involving six officers, during which he produced a handgun.

According to the suit, Keller’s body-camera video showed Faletago’s hands were “entirely free of the weapon at the moment he was shot.”

The shooting is the subject of a criminal investigation by the Washington State Patrol, which was asked by Seattle police to conduct an independent inquiry.

This story will be updated.

