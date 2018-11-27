Seattle police say Tejuan Thomas repeatedly denied striking Todd Grendahl in the head, but video-surveillance footage contradicts that claim. Grendahl died days later after undergoing emergency surgery at Virginia Mason Hospital.

A Seattle tattoo artist was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, accused of clobbering a 55-year-old man in the head because he apparently believed the victim was attempting to break into a vending machine, according to police and prosecutors.

Hours after the Nov. 7 attack, Todd Grendahl underwent emergency surgery but never regained consciousness, court records say. He died Nov. 12.

Tejuan Thomas, 42, lives in South Seattle but runs his business, All Star Tattoos and Piercings, out of a basement studio in a mixed-use apartment building in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue South, court and property records show.

Grendahl was a building resident.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, a Seattle police officer taking an unrelated burglary report was approached by Thomas, who told the officer he had confronted a man trying to break into a snack machine and the man ended up tripping and falling on his head, charging papers say.

Moments later, the charges say Grendahl walked around the corner with blood running down his face and, pointing at Thomas, told the officer, “That guy hit me in the head for no reason!”

Thomas and Grendahl began yelling at each other, and the officer called for backup, the charges say.

Grendahl told the officer he had come to buy sodas and was struck from behind, the charges say, noting the officer’s body-worn camera shows Grendahl had loose change in his hand.

Seattle Fire Department medics treated Grendahl at the scene, but he declined to go to the hospital, the charges say.

About three hours later, at 1:10 a.m., on Nov. 8, the original officer on the scene was called back to the apartment building after one of Grendahl’s friends called 911 because Grendahl was behaving erratically and the friend was worried about the head trauma Grendahl had suffered, the charges say.

Soon after, Grendahl underwent emergency surgery for severe swelling and bleeding in his brain. He died four days later.,

Detectives obtained video-surveillance footage that showed the assault on Grendahl:

“These files show a person resembling and matching Tejuan Thomas’ physical description, features, clothing, earlobe gauges, and tattoos, striking Grendahl on the right side of his head with an unknown object from behind as Grendahl walked unsuspectingly down the hallway, away from the vending machine,” the charges say. “The strike to Grendahl’s head was so sudden and severe that the impact violently jerked Grendahl’s head and body in the opposite direction, causing him to fall to the floor.”

Thomas, who does not appear to have a criminal history, was arrested Nov. 21 and booked into the King County Jail, court and jail records show. Initially held on $200,000 bail, Thomas’ bail has since been increased to $2 million.