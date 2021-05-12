Police were called on May 9 to the Burger King at 6908 Kimball Drive in Gig Harbor, over a theft of hundreds of dollars in cash.

Police say a manager told them that a woman came to the business and wanted to make a return. She told the manager that the return consisted of 29 meals totaling $361.92 and was for the “Y.” The manager said he proceeded to open the register and remove $300 to $400 in cash that he then left on the counter.

The manager said the return seemed odd and he went into a backroom to use the phone to contact a supervisor, leaving the money on the counter.

Upon returning, he said the woman and the money were gone. Police say they are suspending the case as there was no surveillance inside the store that works.