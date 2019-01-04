Iosia Faletogo was shot and killed during a struggle with Seattle police after a traffic stop on Aurora Avenue North on New Year's Eve.

Relatives of a 36-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Seattle police officer on New Year’s Eve are challenging the police account of the deadly encounter, questioning why officers did not try to de-escalate the situation.

“He did not deserve to be slaughtered like an animal in the street,” said Kerina Ngauamo, aunt of Iosia (yoh-see-a) Faletogo, who was killed after a traffic stop on Aurora Avenue North.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday morning, family members focused on the officer bodycam videos released by police on Thursday, which show police running after Faletogo after he bolted from a traffic stop and his struggle with several officers before he was shot in the head. Some of the videos show a handgun in Faletogo’s hand at one point during the struggle, while others appear to show both of his hands empty, palms flat against the ground, moments before he was shot.

Police said Faletogo was pulled over New Year’s Eve after a license-plate check on the car he was driving showed the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license, according to a source familiar with the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is under review. They also saw the driver make an unsafe lane change, prompting them to stop the car, the source said.

No video or audio was released of the activity before the stop.

Faletogo ran from the car and was chased a short distance by officers before he was shot during a struggle.

Relatives questioned why Faletogo was shot in the back of the head when his hands appear to be empty and splayed on the ground in front of him. They also wonder why officers yelled they would shoot Faletogo as he fled rather than attempt to de-escalate the situation. Why was lethal force, instead of a Taser, used for what started as a seemingly minor driving violation, they asked.

Among those who spoke at a news conference was Andrè Taylor, founder of Not This Time, an advocacy group involved in the passage of a new state law that would remove a 32-year-old barrier that has made it virtually impossible to bring criminal charges against police officers believed to have wrongfully used deadly force. Initiative 940 also requires de-escalation and mental-health training for police and requires independent investigations into the use of deadly force.

Taylor is the brother of Che Taylor, who was killed by police while they attempted to arrest him for being a felon in unlawful possession of a firearm in North Seattle in February 2016. The shooting was ruled justified by police.

“This is a department that shoots first and asks questions later,” Taylor said of Seattle police.

Before Faletogo was shot, it appears in the video that he had a gun in his hand during the pursuit. Officers can be heard yelling “drop the gun,” “you’re going to get shot” and “he’s reaching” while chasing and trying to subdue him.

The video also appears to show that Faletogo went down on his hands and knees as the officers tried to take him into custody and that his hands were empty and splayed out on the ground when the fatal shot was fired.

It also sounds as if Faletogo said, “I’m not reaching” to police before he was shot although it is not audibly clear on the video.

The officer who fired the shot that killed Faletogo suffered a “slight injury” during the incident and has been placed on paid administrative leaving pending the outcome of an investigation into the shooting. He was identified as Jared Keller, who was hired in September 2015.

The Police Department’s Force Investigation Team is investigating the shooting.

Officers said they recovered a firearm at the scene and that Faletogo had cash and drugs on him when he was pulled over. But his family and Taylor said they are rejecting the police’s explanations, justifications and narratives about the shooting.

“Police lie to get out of trouble,” said Taylor.

He demanded a thorough investigation of the shooting by a legitimately impartial entity, rather than a Police Department task force. Taylor said objective findings are difficult to come by when officers are called upon to investigate one of their own.

U.S. District Court records in Alaska indicate that Faletogo was on probation after pleading guilty in June to a federal drug conspiracy out of Juneau.

According to federal court records, he pleaded guilty in June to importing and distributing heroin to a small community in Alaska called Petersburg, about 160 miles southwest of Juneau. A shipment seized by federal investigators in June 2014 was enough heroin to supply about half the town of 3,000 residents, the records show.

Faletogo’s father, Mane Faletogo, said his son was not a perfect man, but he was a devoted father, a beloved brother and valued member of the community.