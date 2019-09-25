Ana Zelaya was driving her 14-year-old daughter to school Monday morning when she passed by a terrible car crash on 14th Avenue South in Burien. Her daughter thought she recognized the pickup involved. It looked like her father’s.

Carlos Recinos had left about 15 minutes before Zelaya and their daughter, on his way to a painting job, Zelaya said Wednesday.

“Call him,” she told her daughter. Recinos didn’t answer. At that moment, first responders were extracting the 44-year-old father of five from his destroyed pickup. Medics couldn’t revive him, and he died at the scene.

Two days after the fatal crash that turned her family’s lives upside down, Zelaya — speaking in Spanish — said she is stunned and devastated by Recinos’ death.

“He was my right hand,” she said. “I can’t believe it.”

Recinos died from multiple blunt-force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The fatal crash occurred in the 11200 block of 14th Avenue South at 7:51 a.m. Monday, when the 30-year-old male driver of a stolen Subaru Legacy crossed into the oncoming lane and struck Recinos’ pickup, King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott said at the time.

The driver in the stolen vehicle was taken to Harborview Medical Center with several broken bones, Abbott said. When he’s released from the hospital, authorities expect to book him into jail on investigation of vehicular homicide and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The driver remained at Harborview in satisfactory condition Wednesday, hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said.

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating why the driver of the stolen car crossed into oncoming traffic, and whether factors like speed or impairment were involved.

The Subaru had been reported stolen Sunday evening in the 10300 block of Third Avenue South in Seattle, according to the sheriff’s office.

As of Wednesday, King County prosecutors had not received the case from the sheriff’s office, so criminal charges had not yet been filed, a spokesman said.

The 30-year-old driver was arrested in Auburn in November 2017, accused of possession of a stolen vehicle, court records show. He later pleaded guilty to vehicle prowling and received a two-year deferred sentence and credit for 36 days he spent in jail, the records say. He has since been arrested on gross misdemeanor charges in Tukwila and Renton, according to court records.

The Seattle Times is not naming the driver because he has not appeared before a judge or been criminally charged.

According to public records, Recinos obtained a business license for Recinos Paint on Sept. 13, less than two weeks before he died.

Recinos, a native of Honduras, and Zelaya, from El Salvador, had been together for 14 years before marrying last August. They had been planning for their daughter’s 15th birthday, or quinceañera, a momentous coming-of-age celebration for young women.

“He was a good husband, a good father,” Zelaya said. “I wasn’t prepared for this. It’s terrible.”

Seattle Times news researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this story.