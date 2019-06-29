Three weeks after Adele Ah Chan was killed in her SeaTac apartment, her three-month-old baby met her family in Hawaii.

It was the first time most of them had seen the baby boy, whose middle name is Kauhane. His aunt, Tiana Cabrera, said it was comforting to see how much he resembled his mother. His smile and laughter brought the family a sense of peace.

Kauhane’s family hopes to raise him in Hawaii, but they’re expecting to wait months or up to a year before he’s placed in their care. After Ah Chan’s funeral on Wednesday, Kauhane returned to Washington with his mother’s cousin, who has cared for him since his mother was killed on June 4.

Police say Ah Chan, 23, was stabbed to death in her SeaTac apartment by her 59-year-old boyfriend, who has been charged with murder. He was holding the baby when he killed Ah Chan, according to police. The baby was not hurt.

Help for domestic-violence survivors If you are in immediate danger, call 911. If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY). A variety of agencies in the area offer assistance, including confidential shelters, counseling, child therapy and legal help. For a list of resources, visit the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence's website.

Ah Chan’s family and friends want her to be remembered for her gregarious spirit and love of life. They hope others won’t have to go through what they have.

“What happened to her is a tragedy, but we really don’t want that to be our memory of her,” Cabrera said. “My sister was the type of person who, when you walked into a room, made sure to welcome you. She had this Aloha spirit, and everyone could just feel her presence, her love.”

Since Ah Chan’s death, friends organized memorial services in the Seattle area, Hawaii and Portland, where she attended Portland State University. They’ve donated to GoFundMes set up by Ah Chan’s family and a friend in Washington to help care for Kauhane.

The baby’s family hopes to raise Kauhane to know who his mother was — how she made friends everywhere she went and enjoyed singing and playing the ukulele — and how much she loved him.

“After she had Kauhane, it was a whole different Adele,” Cabrera said. “Everything was about her son. She would do anything to make sure he was OK and taken care of.”

Ah Chan’s friend Beverley White said she hopes the baby will be placed in the care of his grandparents soon.

Washington’s Department of Children, Youth and Families said if the child was found dependent by a court, it would request a home study to be conducted at the family’s home in Hawaii, which could take 60 to 180 days. Otherwise, the case would follow family court proceedings.

White met Ah Chan through work when she started working at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as a curbside baggage handler. She helped Ah Chan get an apartment in her building after she became pregnant.

As someone who experienced domestic violence in the past, White said it concerns her that she wasn’t able to spot signs of violence. She hopes Ah Chan’s story will encourage people to pay attention and watch out for their neighbors.

“We don’t act harshly enough against domestic violence and we don’t talk about it. We just don’t,” White said. “Adele’s story needs to be out there. This needs to stop.”

Abusers commonly control their partners through isolation from friends and family, emotional abuse, using children, dominating finances or physical abuse, according to the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The organization has tips for supporting domestic-violence survivors, as well as a list of resources, on its website.

Seattle Times news researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this report.