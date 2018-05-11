Zachary Craven is on trial in connection with the deaths of two women in 2015. The father of one of the victims has filed a tort claim against the state Department of Corrections, claiming it took no action when Craven violated court orders before the killings.

The father of a young woman who was fatally shot in Renton in July 2015 has filed a tort claim against the state Department of Corrections (DOC), alleging community corrections officers did nothing when his daughter’s alleged killer failed to show up for court-ordered inpatient drug treatment a week before her slaying.

Zachary Craven, 26, is currently on trial in King County Superior Court on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his grandmother, Angelika Hayden, and his ex-girlfriend’s best friend, 21-year-old Meagan Smith, on July 7, 2015. He is also accused of second-degree assault for allegedly pistol-whipping Hayden’s ex-boyfriend, Robert Luxton, six days before the homicides.

Seattle attorney Steve Fogg, who represents Smith’s father, Anthony Smith, filed the claim with the state Department of Enterprise Services on April 30, the same day as opening statements in Craven’s criminal trial. A state spokeswoman confirmed Thursday that Enterprise Services has received the claim but otherwise didn’t comment on it.

The state has 60 days to respond to the tort claim, which is typically a precursor to a lawsuit. The claim does not indicate a dollar amount, but notes damages for the alleged failure to supervise Craven could amount to several millions of dollars.

According to the claim, Craven had a long history of violence, substance abuse and mental illness. He was convicted in 2011 of killing his grandmother’s cat, and two years later he was convicted of theft and felony harassment for threatening to kill Hayden, binding her hands with an electrical cord and demanding she give him $40, the claim says.

He was later convicted of felony harassment for threatening to kill Hayden and her dog in 2014, according to the claim.

“There are few people more dangerous than a violent, untreated methamphetamine addict with five days of freedom before he has to report for treatment,” Fogg said in an interview. “It’s entirely predictable what’s going to happen.”

On June 26, 2015, Craven was granted a drug-offender sentencing alternative and was ordered to spend three to six months in inpatient drug treatment. He was also sentenced to 24 months of DOC community supervision in connection with the 2014 case involving his grandmother, the claim says.

The court also issued a no-contact order to keep Craven away from Hayden and notified him he was not to possess any firearms.

Because an inpatient bed wasn’t available until July 1, Craven was supposed to report to a DOC day center within 24 hours of his release from custody following his sentencing, says the claim.

He didn’t report as ordered on June 27, and failed to show up at the Maleng Regional Justice Center on July 1 to catch a bus to the inpatient treatment facility, the claim says.

“No report or violation was entered, no one attempted to contact Craven or ascertain his whereabouts, and most importantly, DOC did not issue a warrant for Craven’s arrest. In fact, it appears that the DOC did not even notice Craven’s absence,” Fogg wrote in the claim.

Instead of reporting to drug treatment, Craven “began a weeklong, drug-induced violent rampage,” allegedly attacking Luxton on July 1, and violating the no-contact order with his grandmother on July 5, the claim says. Both incidents were reported to police, but because a warrant had not been issued by DOC, no immediate attempts were made to locate Craven, Fogg wrote.

On July 7, Hayden, 66, was found dead from a gunshot wound in her Skyway home, according to court records. That same day, Craven is accused of going to the Renton home where his ex-girlfriend lived with her family. The body of Meagan Smith, who was housesitting while the Cunninghams were out of town, was discovered when the family returned home that night, say the records.

According to a DOC violation report attached to the claim, a community corrections officer wrote in October 2015 that Craven’s sentencing paperwork arrived in the mail at the department’s Federal Way office on July 8, 2015. By then, Craven had been booked into jail on the two murder charges.

Fogg said the paperwork delay points to a systemic problem within DOC.

“Zachary Craven is not waiting for paper to cross the desk of the DOC. He’s out marauding in the community,” he said. “DOC’s obligation is to have a system in place that when they fail to report on Day 1, they (DOC) swing into action and stop the danger.”