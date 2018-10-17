A woman was attacked about 300 yards from the trailhead at Meadowdale County Park, north of Lynnwood.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has launched an extensive search for a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday morning on a trail at Meadowdale County Park, north of Lynnwood.

Three K-9 teams, a helicopter and a drone are all involved in the search, and the sheriff’s marine unit is monitoring the shoreline, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe. The suspect is described as a white man, 30 to 40 years old, wearing a baseball cap, a dark, hooded sweatshirt and a scarf around his neck, she said.

Just before 9 a.m., the woman was walking on the trail when she was attacked about 300 yards from the trailhead, said O’Keefe. She didn’t know how the woman got away but said the woman called 911 to report the assault.

The park, also called Meadowdale Beach County Park, covers 108 acres and has a 1 1/4-mile nature trail that ends on a sand beach overlooking Puget Sound, according to information posted on the Snohomish County Parks and Facilities website.