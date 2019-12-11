Yakima police say a former Walmart employee threatened to blow up a West Valley store and kill two managers Tuesday.

An assistant manager at the store, at 6600 W. Nob Hill Blvd., received a text message from the recently fired employee Tuesday morning saying he was going to bring a bomb to the store and blow up the building, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He stated that his message was real and not a joke, the affidavit said.

Along with blowing up the store, the 41-year-old man also threatened to make the two store managers watch as he killed their families before killing them, the affidavit said.

Officers arrested the man at his home in the 600 block of South 18th Avenue and booked him into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of making a bomb threat and felony harassment. He is expected to make a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon.