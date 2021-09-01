MEDFORD, Ore. — A former South Medford High School teacher and coach who sexually abused a minor student and tampered with a witness has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Noah Scott Berman, 31, was sentenced Tuesday, the Mail Tribune reported. He had been a physical education teacher and wrestling coach.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of witness tampering. Four additional counts of third-degree sexual abuse were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

He was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation. Berman was also required to give up his teaching license, pay restitution and register as a sex offender for life.

The charges stemmed from a 2020 investigation of an anonymous report by the Medford Police Department and Southern Oregon High-Tech Crimes Task Force.