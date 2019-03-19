A former veteran Skagit County Sheriff’s deputy who embezzled money from a nonprofit that promotes detection-dog training was sentenced Tuesday to 60 days in prison and six months of home confinement.

Brian A. Lehr, 53, of Sedro-Woolley, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in December after the FBI found he stole nearly $34,000 from Pacific Northwest Police Detection Dog Association, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Lehr’s embezzlement occurred over a span of at least six years during which he was in a leadership position with the association.

Lehr was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour called the theft a “breach of trust,” according to the statement. In addition to prison time and home confinement, Coughenour ordered Lehr to repay the stolen money to the association, according to court documents.

Lehr took a leadership position with the association in 1998 and had complete control of its finances, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He withdrew cash from the association’s account, made payments to credit-card and cable bills, and used an association debit card at stores, restaurants, hotels and to buy tickets to various events, according to the statement.

The Pacific Northwest Police Detection Dog Association promotes the training of detection-dog handlers in the region. Because of the embezzlement, the association hasn’t been able to bring in trainers to work with narcotics-detection dogs, purchase equipment or update its website, according to the statement.

Lehr had worked at the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years before he was terminated when he came under investigation by the FBI in 2016, according to the Skagit Valley Herald.