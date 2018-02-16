The 18-year-old Everett student who was arrested after his grandmother called police because she believed he was planning a school shooting has been charged with attempted murder.

Joshua A. O’Connor was charged on Thursday in Snohomish County District Court with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree robbery and third-degree assault.

Prosecutors allege in charging documents and at O’Connor’s first court appearance that the teen took a “substantial step” toward committing a mass shooting at his school when he allegedly robbed a convenience store on Monday to fund the shooting.

O’Connor’s grandmother called 911 early Tuesday morning after she found her grandson’s journal in which he allegedly wrote detailed plans for shooting up his school, making pressure bombs, filling inert grenades with “black powder” and where he would place the bombs.

He also wrote about having a rifle in his guitar case, which his grandmother found.

Police said she was shocked to see that to learn that her grandson appeared to be close to carrying out his plans.

“I’m preparing myself for the school shooting. I can’t wait. My aim has gotten much more accurate … ” the teen allegedly wrote in his journal. “I’ve been thinking a lot … I need to make this shooting/bombing at Kamiak [High School] infamous. I need to get the biggest fatality number I possibly can. I need to make this count. I’ve been reviewing many mass shootings/bombings (and attempted bombings. I’m learning from past shooters/bombers mistakes, so I don’t make the same ones.”

O’Connor also allegedly wrote that it was “a coin toss” as to which school to shoot up: his former school, Kamiak High School, or his current one, ACES.

He then went on to say that ACES “won” the coin toss, court documents say.

O’Connor is being held in Snohomish County Jail on $5 million bail.