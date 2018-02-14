The call to 911 was made Tuesday morning after the teen's grandmother found what she believed were "upcoming and credible threats" to shoot students at his high school.

An 18 year-old was arrested after his grandmother found a journal detailing plans to shoot classmates in Everett, police said.

When officers arrived at her home in the 10600 block of Holly Drive, she showed them excerpts from her grandson’s journal and also told officers that the teen had a rifle stored in his guitar case, police said in a news statement released Wednesday morning.

“As officers reviewed copies of the journal, they were alarmed at the statements and detailed plans to shoot students and use homemade explosive devices” at Mukilteo School District’s ACES High School on Holly Drive.

The teen was arrested at the school, police said. A knife and marijuana were found on the teen, who was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on investigation of attempted murder “due to planning and taking substantial steps toward executing school shooting,” police said.

After serving a search warrant at the grandmother’s house, police seized the student’s journal, a rifle and “military style inert grenades,” police said.