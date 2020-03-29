Everett police say they arrested a tenant whom they believe killed the landowner, then tried to move his body offsite Saturday.

A woman reported her 67-year-old husband missing Saturday afternoon, after he didn’t return to their Mukilteo home after inspecting their property in the 2100 block of Madison Street, south of downtown Everett, according to a police statement Sunday night.

She drove to Madison Street to find her husband’s truck and cellphone, but he was gone, and she saw the tenant clean blood off the sidewalk, police said. Officers observed blood outside, then forced their way into the housing unit, where they found blood but not the husband, the statement said.

Detectives found the 40-year-old tenant and his vehicle in Marysville, and believe the landowner’s body was moved away from the rental property, the statement said. It was not clear Sunday whether police had found the man’s body.

The tenant was booked into Snohomish County Jail, and police said they seized the vehicle.