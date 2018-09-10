The man's body was found by a resident in the hallway of the Commerce Building.

Everett police are investigating the death of a man who was found in an apartment building Sunday morning.

A resident of Housing Hope, a housing facility located in the Commerce Building at 1803 Hewitt Ave., found the man in the hallway, Everett police spokesman Aaron Snell said Monday. Authorities haven’t determined whether the man died before or after he was found, he added.

Investigators are awaiting the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, Snell said.