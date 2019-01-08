The Snohomish County Medical Examiner identified the man as 46-year-old Michael T. Boon, who is believed to be homeless.

Authorities in Everett have identified a man whose body was found near a cemetery Friday and said they are investigating the death as a homicide, but few other details have emerged.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner identified the man as 46-year-old Michael T. Boon, who is believed to be homeless, the Everett Police Department said Tuesday.

Police found Boon’s body Friday afternoon in a wooded area in the 4500 block of Broadway Avenue near an office building and cemetery, according to the department.

Everett police are investigating the death as a homicide, but declined to release further details. They asked anyone with information to call 425-257-8450 or 1-800-222-TIPS.