An elderly man has been arrested in a shooting that killed another man in Everett on Sunday.

Authorities received reports of shots fired at about 10:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Madison Street, said Everett police Officer Aaron Snell. Police evacuated nearby homes, struggled to make contact with the occupants of the house, then entered through a window to find a man in his 40s who had been shot, according to the police department.

Officers arrested a man in his 90s. Snell said officers believe the older man is the grandfather of the shooting victim, but authorities haven’t confirmed that detail. They are investigating what led to the shooting.

Everett police said the medical examiner’s office would be working to identify the cause of death and would release the deceased man’s identity.