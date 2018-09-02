Everett police evacuated homes near the site of a reported shooting Sunday morning involving a man in his 90s and his grandson.

Authorities received reports of shots fired at about 10:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Madison Street, said Everett police Officer Aaron Snell. First responders have been unable to reach the victim and are outside the residence, he said.

Snell said officers believe a man in his 90s shot his grandson, a man in his 40s, but the response is ongoing so officers have not been able to confirm the details.