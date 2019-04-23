Everett police arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing a convenience-store clerk during an attempted robbery Monday night, according to the police department.

Police responded to a reported assault at a convenience store in the 6900 block of Broadway Avenue just after 10 p.m., according to a statement from the police department. Officers found an employee with stab wounds, and he died at the scene, according to the statement.

As officers were searching for a suspect, a man called 911 and said his roommate had just come home and indicated he had stabbed someone, according to the statement. Officers went to the home and arrested the caller’s roommate.

Detectives believe the attacker stabbed the employee while attempting to rob the store. He also slashed at a woman who walked in the store as he was trying to take money, according to the statement. The woman fought back and managed to escape.

The suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim.