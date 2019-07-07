Everett Police arrested a suspect on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with a shooting Saturday night that left a man dead.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting a little after 7 p.m. on Saturday in the 5100 block of Glenwood Avenue, according to the Everett Police Department. They arrived to find two vehicles had collided, blocking the avenue, and found a man in one of the vehicles with “severe head injuries” who also “appeared to have been shot,” according to a statement from the department.

Efforts to revive the victim, believed to be in his forties, were unsuccessful. After a tip from a witness, officers interviewed a man in his fifties, who had a handgun in his pocket. He was later booked into the Snohomish County Jail for second-degree murder.