Everett police on Sunday arrested the suspected driver in an early morning hit-and-run, after a man in his mid-50s died at the scene of the collision, according to a news release.

About 6 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of Evergreen Way and Madison Street, where they found the man inside a Chevy S-10 pickup, the Everett Police Department said in the release. Officers provided medical aid to the man, but he died on scene, the release said.

The driver of the second vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe, fled the scene on foot. Officers arrested a suspect after a citizen’s tip led them to the 5100 block of Elm Street, according to the release.

The police department did not identify the suspect, a 29-year-old man who was booked in Snohomish County Jail on investigation of vehicular homicide.

“Detectives believe speed and alcohol were factors in the collision,” the release reads.