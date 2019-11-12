A man fatally shot by a Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy last weekend was identified Tuesday as 44-year-old Ryan D. Hemmingson of Everett, according to the county medical examiner’s office.

Hemmingson was shot by a deputy in the 100 block of 124th Street Southeast in South Everett around 8 p.m. Saturday. The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART), which is investigating the shooting, said deputies had been called to an apartment complex there after receiving a report that Hemmingson was suicidal and had harmed himself with a knife.

A statement from SMART said Hemmingson “began to advance” on deputies when they arrived. One deputy deployed a less-lethal pepper ball gun before another officer shot at Hemmingson. The deputy who shot at Hemmingson with a firearm has been with the sheriff’s office since July and has four years of law-enforcement experience, according to SMART.

Hemmingson died at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. A knife was recovered from the scene, according to SMART, which did not clarify whether Hemmingson was holding the knife at the time of the shooting.

The two deputies were placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, following standard procedure.