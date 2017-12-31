Police are still looking for the silver 2006 Honda Pilot and three suspects after an argument over the car led to a fatal shooting in Lynwood Saturday night.

A 22-year-old Everett man was shot and killed after a dispute involving a vehicle Saturday night, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Lt. Todd Swenson said a citizen report in Everett Sunday morning led to the recovery of a suspect vehicle, however detectives are still looking for two men and a women considered to be armed and dangerous.

Swenson said detectives are asking that anyone with information regarding the homicide, which occurred in the Newberry Square Apartment complex near Martha Lake, to contact the sheriff’s tip line at 425-388-3845. He said detectives were also interested in reviewing any surveillance video from that area that might be helpful.

The victim, who has not been identified, was part of a group of people who had arrived at the apartment complex in Lynnwood around 9 p.m. on Saturday looking for a car that had been loaned to an individual, but not returned, according to a news release. At some point, the car — a 2006 silver Honda Pilot — arrived, and an altercation took place. One shot was fired, striking the victim who was standing nearby. The car then sped away.

Officers arriving on the scene tried performed CPR, according to the release, but the man died at the scene.

Police recovered the silver 2006 Honda Pilot, which had a broken passenger side window, Sunday morning in Everett. Police consider the suspects armed and dangerous.