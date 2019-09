The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found with a life-threatening stab wound in Everett on Tuesday night.

Deputies found the 26-year-old man unconscious with a stab wound to his leg just before midnight in the 12000 block of Highway 99, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office has not located a suspect.