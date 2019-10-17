Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Everett man Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder, in connection with the killing of a woman found near Highway 99 last weekend, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was killed Saturday and her body was found in a bushy area near Highway 99 and 116th Street Southwest, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will identify the woman and her cause of death.

The man was arrested Thursday afternoon and will be booked into Snohomish County Jail, she said.

The sheriff’s office did not provide further details Thursday.