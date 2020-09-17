A 28-year-old Everett man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly stealing a truck and hitting at least five other vehicles before leading sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit through Seattle, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies first responded around 9 a.m. to reports of a vehicle theft at a work site on 48th Avenue West in Lynnwood, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. About 10 minutes later, callers reported three hit-and-run collisions — involving occupied vehicles. A sheriff’s spokesperson later said the man hit another vehicle around Edmonds.

Officials spotted the alleged stolen vehicle — a flatbed truck — on Highway 99, and witnesses said the man hit a fifth occupied vehicle before driving away, the statement said.

Deputies attempted to stop the truck near 236th Street and Highway 99, but they said the man accelerated and continued driving, leading them on a chase south on the highway through Shoreline.

The sheriff’s office said the man “continued driving recklessly,” nearly hitting another car head-on, when deputies ended their pursuit, the statement said.

The man then started to slow down but drove through several red lights and later lost a tire as he continued down Highway 99, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies kept an eye on him as he drove into Seattle, while other officers attempted to deploy spike strips ahead of him.

The man avoided the first spike strip near West Marginal Way, but he was stopped by a second set near the South 128th Street exit on Highway 509, according to the sheriff’s office.

Moments later, the statement said, the man “intentionally swerved” into a deputy’s patrol vehicle that was parked on the side of the highway. He was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

The man was booked into jail Thursday afternoon on investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, vehicular assault and four counts of occupied hit-and-run.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.