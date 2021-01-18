EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted burglary in Everett.

Officers were called at about 10 p.m. Saturday to Tulalip Avenue for a report of someone trying to break into a home. A 911 caller advised they had fired a shot, KIRO reported.

When police arrived, they found a man in the road with a gunshot wound, officials said. Medics took him to Providence Regional Medical Center, but his condition was not immediately available.

Officers went to the home of the 911 caller and saw where someone had tried to break into a home of a man and a woman who were inside the house at the time. The homeowner told police that he fired the shot at the man, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police said it is too early to determine whether the homeowner will be charged.