An Everett bar employee early Saturday shot and killed a customer who had gotten into an altercation at the bar then went outside and fired gunshots, injuring a patron, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. at a bar in the 13600 block of Highway 99. The Sheriff’s Office said that amid an altercation among customers, a 29-year-old man went to to his car, got a gun and began firing shots in the parking lot, wounding a Lynnwood man. The man, 23, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and is expected to recover, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The bar employee, 28, was armed and shot the suspect, but a news release from the Sheriff’s Office gave no details about that part of the incident.

No arrests have been made and the Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.