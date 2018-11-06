A witness told police he was in the backyard with the victim and saw “something splash” onto the woman as she opened the back door to the home.

EPHRATA, Wash. — A Ephrata woman who threw a pot of hot cooking oil onto another woman, causing burns to 20-30 percent of the victim’s body, was sentenced to serve two months in jail for the attack.

Aldercy Brooks, 24, of Ephrata, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and was given credit for time served.

On Sept. 1, Ephrata police arrived at a residence and learned the female victim in the incident had had a pot of hot oil thrown onto her by Brooks. Brooks and her husband, who aided the victim by helping her into the shower after the incident, left the residence before officers arrived. A witness told police he was in the backyard with the victim when he saw “something splash” onto the woman as she opened the back door to the home.

Court documents do not provide a concrete motive for the attack against the victim

The hospital staff informed police the burns were “likely to cause permanent disfigurement” to the woman’s hips, legs and abdomen. The victim was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Officers said Brooks’ husband dropped her off at her parents’ home in Quincy and she was arrested on Sept. 2.