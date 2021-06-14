CHELAN — An Ephrata man tried to steal a fire district’s pickup while crews worked to put out his burning car alongside Highway 97.

Firefighters with Chelan Fire and Rescue were called at 11:13 p.m. Sunday to a spot five miles north of Chelan where a station wagon was fully engulfed in flames, the department said in a news release.

As they were working to keep the fire from spreading into brush, a Chelan County deputy saw 41-year-old Timothy Vincent Ellis climb into the district’s pickup. Ellis had his hand on the gear shift when the deputy began pulling him out of the truck, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.

The deputy believed Ellis to be highly intoxicated; troopers with the Washington State Patrol later determined that Ellis was the driver of the station wagon, the affidavit said.

Ellis was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle, DUI and second-degree driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.