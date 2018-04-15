State patrol says rider crossed the center line and hit guardrail on other side of road.

TRINIDAD, Wash. (AP) – A 65-year-old Ephrata man died Saturday evening in a motorcycle collision on State Highway 28 about 7 miles west of Quincy.

According to a report from the Washington State Patrol, Kurt A. Kinzel was traveling eastbound on Highway 28, near milepost 23, at about 5:40 p.m. when his 2012 Harley Davidson Switchback crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and struck the guardrail. The motorcycle came to rest in the westbound lane.

Kinzel died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.