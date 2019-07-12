The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified an elderly Seattle couple who died Wednesday in a murder-suicide.

Bylieu Badgley, 84, died from a gunshot wound to the head and her death was ruled a homicide; Don Badgley, 85, also died from a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a suicide, according to the medical examiner.

Seattle police were called to the Parkshore retirement community at 1630 43rd Ave. E., a high-rise building along Lake Washington in Madison Park, shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday. The Badgleys’ bodies were discovered in an apartment by a staff member of the retirement community who was checking on the couple, a police spokesman said at the time.

Don Badgley was a retired attorney who specialized in business law and civil litigation, according to his legal profile on the state bar association’s website. He practiced law for 57 years and co-founded the Seattle law firm Badgley Mullins Turner in 1995 before retiring in 2015, says the firm’s website.