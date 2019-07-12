Sara Jean Green
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified an elderly Seattle couple who died Wednesday in a murder-suicide.

Bylieu Badgley, 84, died from a gunshot wound to the head and her death was ruled a homicide; Don Badgley, 85, also died from a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a suicide, according to the medical examiner.

Seattle police were called to the Parkshore retirement community at 1630 43rd Ave. E., a high-rise building along Lake Washington in Madison Park, shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday. The Badgleys’ bodies were discovered in an apartment by a staff member of the retirement community who was checking on the couple, a police spokesman said at the time.

Don Badgley was a retired attorney who specialized in business law and civil litigation, according to his legal profile on the state bar association’s website. He practiced law for 57 years and co-founded the Seattle law firm Badgley Mullins Turner in 1995 before retiring in 2015, says the firm’s website.

How to find help

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You will be routed to a local crisis center where professionals can talk you through a risk assessment and provide resources in your community. https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

Sara Jean Green: 206-515-5654 or sgreen@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SJGTimes.

