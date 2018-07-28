Police found the couple with multiple stab wounds and applied tourniquets and first aid. They also put out several small fires in the home.

An elderly Bellevue couple were seriously wounded late Saturday afternoon when they were stabbed in their home by a homeless woman they had allowed to camp in their garden over the past few weeks, police said.

The married couple, an 83-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman, were taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

Police responded at 5 p.m. Saturday to a report of a disturbance at a house in the 16200 block of Southeast 31st Street in the Spiritridge neighborhood.

Police found the couple with multiple stab wounds and applied tourniquets and first aid. They also put out several small fires in the home and arrested a 40-year-old woman trying to leave the scene, said Seth Tyler, a Bellevue Police Department public information officer.

The woman had been living in a tent in the couple’s yard, Tyler said.

“For some reason, today she brutally attacked the victims with a knife and attempted to burn down the home,” he said.

Detectives are preparing to interview the woman. They do not know of any motive, Tyler said, or whether drugs or alcohol may have been a factor.

Police have not yet identified either the victims or the homeless woman.