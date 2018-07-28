Police found the couple with multiple stab wounds and applied tourniquets and first aid. They also put out several small fires in the home.

An elderly Bellevue couple were seriously wounded late Saturday afternoon when they were stabbed in their home by a homeless woman they had allowed to camp in their garden over the past few weeks, police said.

The married couple, an 83-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman, were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

Police were alerted when the female victim managed to flee to a nearby residence, where a neighbor called 911.

Officers responded within two minutes, at 5 p.m. Saturday, to the home in the 16200 block of Southeast 31st Street in the Spiritridge neighborhood.

They found the female victim bleeding in the street and her husband inside the house, both with multiple stab wounds. Officers applied tourniquets and first aid and put out several small fires in the home.

They arrested a 40-year-old woman who was trying to leave the scene, said Seth Tyler, a Bellevue Police Department public information officer. She is not related to the couple, he said. They let her stay in a tent in their yard.

“For some reason, today she brutally attacked the victims with a knife and attempted to burn down the home,” Tyler said.

Tyler said detectives Saturday night were preparing to interview the homeless woman.

They do not know of any motive, Tyler said, or whether drugs or alcohol may have been a factor.