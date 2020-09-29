A manhunt is underway in Edmonds after three people were shot at a market on Highway 99, according to police.

Two women and a man all suffered gunshot wounds just before 3:30 p.m. at the Boo Han market, in the 22600 block of Highway 99, said Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure.

“It was pretty much chaos. When the officers arrived, they immediately started providing first aid to the victims,” said McClure, adding that updates will be posted on Twitter.

The suspect, he said, was armed with a handgun.

Two of the victims were transported to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center and the third was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, he said. All three are believed to be in their 30s.

Highway 99 is closed between 220th and 236th Streets Southwest as police search for a male suspect who is described as a short man wearing black clothing and a black hat and who is possibly on foot.

A news briefing is scheduled for 5 p.m. This post will be updated.