A 27-year-old man who allegedly fled after shooting three people outside an Edmonds market Tuesday afternoon turned himself in hours later, according to police.

One 20-year-old woman was fatally wounded and two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were injured just before 3:30 p.m. at the Boo Han market, in the 22600 block of Highway 99, said Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure.

“It was pretty much chaos. When the officers arrived, they immediately started providing first aid to the victims,” said McClure.

The injured woman, who was shot in the face, confirmed Tuesday afternoon the suspect is “either her ex- or estranged husband,” McClure said. No further information about their relationship was immediately available.

She also told police all four people involved in the incident knew one other, he said.

Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure speaks with the media at a briefing at Boo Han market after three people were shot there Tuesday. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)

The suspect was seen armed with a handgun, running south on Highway 99, although officers believed he might have driven away, McClure said.

The Edmonds Police Department tweeted later Tuesday night that the man who turned himself in was from Everett.

Officers are in the process of talking to witnesses and searching for surveillance video from nearby businesses, he said.

The two women were taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center and the man was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. All three are believed to be in their 30s, McClure said.

Both patients at Harborview were in critical condition as of Tuesday evening, hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg said.

Jonathan Dinh, the manager of nearby Seattle Deli, said the shooting happened during the deli’s downtime, so no customers were in the store.

“All I heard was the gunshots,” Dinh said, explaining that he can’t see the market from his deli in the same strip mall. He counted six shots.

Police “rushed right in front of the market,” and Dinh saw medics load three people into ambulances. As of 5 p.m. there were so many police vehicles in the parking lot that Dinh said he couldn’t get his car out.

Tu Nguyen, who works as a waiter at Pho Than Brothers, a restaurant in the same plaza, said he didn’t hear the shots but several of his customers did.

“I ran outside … and police had just arrived,” Nguyen, 30, said. “I just wanted to know what happened at my workplace.”

News researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this report.