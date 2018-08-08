Detectives are trying to confirm the incident, which occurred last month, and locate a suspect.

Police are investigating a 5-year-old Edmonds girl’s claim that she was molested by a “man wearing women’s clothing” at a public park bathroom.

A release from the Edmonds Police Department says it happened on July 9, but the report was delayed because the girl didn’t initially tell her parents. Her father apparently saw the person outside the restroom, but didn’t see them enter the bathroom.

The girl and her family were at Edmonds City Park when the alleged molestation occurred, according to the police.

The person was described as someone with masculine features, age 19 to 25, long black hair, and wearing a purple butterfly shirt and shorts.

The police department says it has opened an investigation “in an effort to corroborate and substantiate the report” and was making the details available to the public out of an “abundance of caution.” The department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating or identifying the individual and asked anyone with information to call 425-771-0212.