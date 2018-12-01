The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, left the scene and has not been found.
Edmonds police detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl.
The girl was shot Friday at about 4 p.m. in the 7400 block of 208th Street Southwest, the Edmonds Police Department tweeted Saturday morning. It appears to be accidental, the tweet added.
The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, left the scene and has not been found.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.