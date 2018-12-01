The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, left the scene and has not been found.

Edmonds police detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl.

The girl was shot Friday at about 4 p.m. in the 7400 block of 208th Street Southwest, the Edmonds Police Department tweeted Saturday morning. It appears to be accidental, the tweet added.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, left the scene and has not been found.