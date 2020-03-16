Edmonds police arrested two people of interest in Enumclaw early Sunday in connection with the Feb. 21 fatal shooting of a 7-Eleven clerk at a store off Highway 99.

A SWAT team and police in Enumclaw aided Edmonds police in taking the two people into custody and seizing a vehicle as possible evidence, according to a police news release. Both people were booked into the Snohomish County Jail on warrants previously issued by the state Department of Corrections, the release says.

Sgt. Josh McClure will brief the media Monday afternoon on new information in the investigation.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the shooting victim as Nagendiram Kandasamy, 64, of Edmonds. His death was ruled a homicide on Feb. 24.

At the time of Kandasamy’s death, Edmonds police reviewed video-surveillance footage and determined he was shot before dawn by a lone gunman. His body was discovered by a customer just after 5 a.m. Feb. 21.

Later that day, police released a photo of a suspect, a man who had his jacket hood up and his face covered when he entered the store.

Police also released a four-second clip from one of the store’s video-surveillance cameras. The footage shows a man sprinting inside the store with a gun in his hand, leaping onto a counter and pointing the weapon in a two-handed grip at the clerk, who does not appear in the frame.

This post will be updated following the 2 p.m. news briefing at the Edmonds Police Department.