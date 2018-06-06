At the time of the homicide, the defendant was drinking about a fifth of vodka a day, according to a defense memo filed for his trial. He required six days' hospitalization for alcohol withdrawal after his arrest.
An Edmonds man has been sentenced to 16½ years in prison for beating a woman to death in 2016.
The (Everett) Daily Herald reports that 45-year-old Samantha Ellis shared an apartment with David Hoar, then 62.
She suffered multiple blows to the head, including injuries consistent with stomping.
Hoar maintained that Ellis was injured during a fall. A jury last month convicted him of second-degree murder. He was sentenced on Friday.
